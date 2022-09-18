German allowed four runs on two hits and two walks without retiring a batter in Saturday's 9-0 loss to the Royals.

German, whose contract was selected and was making his MLB debut, had been scheduled to pitch a full inning, per Ian Browne of MLB.com, but those plans were scrapped quickly. The Royals went walk, single, walk, single against the 24-year-old right-hander. Boston manager Alex Cora made note that Kansas City hitters didn't offer at German's secondary pitches, describing them as "away or non-competitive," so the staff will take a look at that and figure out how to make him better.