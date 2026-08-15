Red Sox's Franklin Primera: Climbs prospect rankings

Primera rose in the MLB prospect rankings to fourth in Boston's system after being unranked in preseason, Brendan Samson of MLB.com reports.

Primera, who showed promise at the rookie-level Dominican Summer League in 2025, continued to trend upward in 2026. He slashed .427/.549/.718 during 32 games in the Florida Complex League and earned a promotion to Single-A Salem, where he continued to hit. The 19-year-old is slashing .333/.465/.490 over 29 games for Salem. He's brought an advanced approach, walking 37 times compared to 31 strikeouts between the two levels. He's played catcher only for Salem but was also used at first base in the FCL.