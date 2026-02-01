The Red Sox are acquiring Ziehl and a player-to-be-named from the White Sox on Sunday in exchange for Jordan Hicks (shoulder), David Sandlin, two players-to-be-named and cash, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Ziehl was sent to Chicago at the summer deadline in the Austin Slater trade and is now on the move once again. The 22-year-old right-hander worked across four minor-league levels during his first professional season in 2025 and posted a 4.12 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 90:19 K:BB across 107 innings. Ziehl made one appearance at the Double-A level last year but may be more likely to open 2026 at High-A.