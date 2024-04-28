The Red Sox expect Cooper to be activated for Tuesday's series opener against the Giants, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox acquired Cooper from the Cubs for cash considerations on Saturday. Boston manager Alex Cora didn't immediately reveal how Cooper will be deployed, but it sounds like the newly acquired first baseman will get the bulk of starts. "Obviously, he's a guy that can put together a good at-bat," Cora said. "He can hit lefties and righties. He's a good defender. We do believe he's going to help us out." Cooper should move immediately to the top of the depth chart.