Crochet allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven over four-plus innings in Sunday's spring start against the Twins.

A day after being named Boston's Opening Day starter, Crochet showed in his fourth Grapefruit League start why he was given the honor. The left-hander threw four scoreless frames before letting the first two batters reach base to lead off the fifth. One of his runners came in the score, the first run Crochet has allowed over 10.1 spring innings.