Crochet didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Miami, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts across seven innings.

Crochet tied his season high in runs allowed in his last start, but he rebounded with a dominant performance against the Marlins. The lone run attributed to Crochet came in the third inning via a solo home run by Eric Wagaman. Crochet has struck out eight or more in three of his last four starts, and Sunday's outing was his first no-decision in eight appearances. In 25 starts this season, Crochet has a 2.43 ERA and a 196:41 K:BB across 159.1 innings. He's on pace to face the Yankees next weekend.