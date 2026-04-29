Crochet (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's "pretty confident" he'll be able to return from the injured list in the minimum 15 days, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Coming off his best outing since Opening Day in Saturday's win over Baltimore -- a seven-strikeout gem over six scoreless innings -- Crochet was surprisingly placed on the IL on Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation. Though any shoulder injury for a pitcher carries some level of a concern, Crochet indicated that the Red Sox deactivated him mostly as a matter of caution, after the southpaw relayed to the coaching staff that he felt some fatigue during Saturday's outing. While Crochet will continue to receive daily treatment for his shoulder, he hasn't stopped throwing since his last start, which bodes well for his odds of returning from the IL when first eligible May 12. In the meantime, the Red Sox are likely to recall left-hander Jake Bennett from Triple-A Worcester to replace Crochet for two turns through the rotation.