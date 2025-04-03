Crochet (1-0) earned the win after throwing eight scoreless innings on four hits and one walk Wednesday against Baltimore. He struck out eight.

After throwing five solid innings in his Red Sox debut on Opening Day against Texas, Crochet built on that showing Wednesday by spinning eight shutout frames and scattering four singles for a brilliant performance on the road. The hard-throwing southpaw has allowed just two runs to go with 12 punchouts over 13 innings so far this year. Crochet will look to keep the good times rolling in his next start, which is slated to come at home against Toronto early next week.