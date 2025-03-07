Crochet allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Rays.
Crochet cruised through his third Grapefruit League start and finished it in style by striking out the side in his third and final inning. The left-hander has not allowed a run over 6.1 spring innings while striking out 14.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: No runs in Grapefruit League debut•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Settles with new club at $3.8M•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: No plans to change mix•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Dealt to Boston•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Another four-inning start•
-
White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Dazzles in four-inning start•