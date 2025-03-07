Now Playing

Crochet allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Rays.

Crochet cruised through his third Grapefruit League start and finished it in style by striking out the side in his third and final inning. The left-hander has not allowed a run over 6.1 spring innings while striking out 14.

