Crochet (4-3) took the loss Friday against Atlanta after allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

Crochet punched out at least six in his seventh consecutive start, also tossing at least seven innings for the third time in his past four outings. The hard-throwing left-hander also got a whopping 19 whiffs Friday, but he did yield a season-high two home runs in what was a tough-luck loss amid a pitching duel with fellow southpaw Chris Sale. Crochet will take an outstanding 2.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB over 63 innings into a difficult matchup versus the Mets, which is slated for next week.