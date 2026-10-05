Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Crochet (lat) is on track to have a fully healthy, normal offseason, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Crochet missed the final five-plus months of the regular season with a strained left lat, but he returned to make an appearance during the playoffs and will enter the offseason without restrictions. Lingering durability questions for Crochet will likely remain next spring, though he could quiet them somewhat if he looks sharp during Grapefruit League play.