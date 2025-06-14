Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Falls shy of shutout in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crochet did not factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Yankees, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over 8.1 innings.
Crochet was two outs away from a potential complete-game shutout before surrendering a solo home run to Aaron Judge. Despite the late blemish, he generated 15 whiffs on 107 pitches in the longest start of his young career. The southpaw currently leads the majors with 96.1 innings and 117 strikeouts, while sporting a 2.24 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He's slated to face the Mariners on the road next week.
