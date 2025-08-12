Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Falters in fifth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crochet (13-5) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings against the Astros. He struck out five.
Crochet struggled Monday, lasting a season-low four innings and matching his season high with five earned runs allowed. The outing hurts the southpaw's Cy Young candidacy, but his overall numbers -- a 2.48 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 152.1 innings and 24 starts -- still rank him among the American League's top pitchers this season.
