Crochet (13-5) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Crochet struggled Monday, lasting a season-low four innings and matching his season high with five earned runs allowed. The outing hurts the southpaw's Cy Young candidacy, but his overall numbers -- a 2.48 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 152.1 innings and 24 starts -- still rank him among the American League's top pitchers this season.