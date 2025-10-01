Crochet earned the win during Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Yankees after giving up one run on four hits and zero walks while striking out 11 batters across 7.2 innings.

A second-inning home run from Anthony Volpe put Crochet and the Red Sox in an early hole, but the 26-year-old southpaw responded by retiring the next 17 batters he faced. The streak ended with an eighth-inning single from Volpe, but Crochet stayed on the mound for one more at-bat, striking out Austin Wells to finish a 117-pitch start. If the Red Sox take care of business and eliminate their biggest rival from the postseason, Crochet would be likely to make his next start Sunday in Game 2 of the ALDS against the AL East-champion Blue Jays.