Crochet (14-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over seven innings in a 12-1 rout of the Yankees. He struck out 11.

The southpaw struck out double-digit batters for the first time in August and the sixth time in 2025, racking up 31 called or swinging strikes among his 103 pitches (72 total strikes). Crochet has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, posting a 2.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 63:10 K:BB over 51 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep building his case for the AL Cy Young Award in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Baltimore.