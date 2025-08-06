Crochet (13-4) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Royals, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out eight.

The southpaw racked up 34 called or swinging strikes among his 105 pitches (66 total strikes) as he delivered his fourth straight quality start and 15th of the season. Crochet leads the American League in wins and strikeouts (183) while sitting second behind Tarik Skubal in ERA (2.18 to 2.24), putting him firmly in the Cy Young conversation. The Red Sox ace is scheduled to make his next outing on the road early next week in Houston.