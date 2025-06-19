Crochet (7-4) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory over the Mariners. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The southpaw recorded his 10th quality start of the season on 96 pitches (70 strikes), including 17 swinging strikes. Crochet has provided the Red Sox with at least six inning in five straight trips to the mound, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 47:6 K:BB through 34 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Angels.