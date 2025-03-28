Crochet didn't factor into the decision after giving up two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings Thursday against Texas. He struck out four.

Making his regular-season Red Sox debut, the hard-throwing left-hander fired five solid innings against a righty-dominant Rangers lineup. Boston didn't grab the lead until the ninth inning, keeping Crochet out of the win column Thursday. Crochet is set to take the hill Wednesday in another tough matchup against the Orioles on the road, and he'll be looking to further build on his early success with his new team after also allowing a lone run with a whopping 30 punchouts in 15.2 innings during spring training.