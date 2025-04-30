Crochet (3-2) got the win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six in seven innings.
Crochet was dominant outside of one troubling inning in the third, during which he gave up a double to Bo Bichette followed by a two-run homer to Vladimir Guerrero. Crochet went on to allow just one base hit the rest of the way and recorded his third start this season of at least seven innings. His command issues have been a bit shaky lately with eight walks over his last two starts, but Crochet still dons a stellar 2.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB in 44 innings. He lines up to complete a two-start week at home against Minnesota this weekend.
