The Red Sox placed Crochet on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation.

Crochet bounced back from a rough two-start stretch to deliver six scoreless innings in his most recent turn Saturday in Baltimore, but he may have tweaked his shoulder at some point during that outing or in his between-starts bullpen session. The Red Sox haven't revealed a timeline for their ace's return, though the fact that his injury is being classified as inflammation rather than a strain could offer hope that he'll be able to return in the minimum 15 days or close to it. Lefty Jake Bennett (0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP in 24 innings at Triple-A Worcester) was scratched ahead of his most recent minor-league start and could be called up to replace Crochet in the rotation and make his MLB debut during this weekend's series versus the Astros.