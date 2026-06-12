Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Likely out through All-Star break

Crochet clarified Friday that his lat strain is asymptomatic, but his shoulder is taking longer than expected to recover, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports. The left-hander also said he doesn't expect to come off the injured list until after the All-Star break.

Crochet said earlier in the week that the lat low-grade lat strain he sustained in early June was "a lot worse" that initially believed, but he clarified Friday that he was actually referring to the shoulder inflammation that sent him to the IL in late April. The 26-year-old continues to work his way back from the latter injury and could start up a throwing program soon, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, but he'll need significant time to build up his arm before rejoining Boston's rotation.