Crochet (16-5) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 12 over six innings to earn the win Sunday over the Yankees.

Crochet matched his season high for strikeouts in a game after racking up a dozen in this win. He's logged quality starts in five of his last six outings, the exception being his seven-run showing versus the Guardians on Sept. 2. The southpaw now has eight starts of 10-plus strikeouts this season and leads the majors with a total of 240 strikeouts. His K/9 of 11.29 is second only to Dylan Cease among qualified starters. Crochet has added a 2.63 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 191.1 innings through 30 starts, and he'll look to keep rolling in a road start versus the Rays in his next outing.