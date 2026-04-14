Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Pummeled for 10 earned runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crochet (2-2) took the loss Monday, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on nine hits and three walks over 1.2 innings against the Twins. He did not record a strikeout.
Crochet was ambushed by the Twins' offense, allowing double-digit runs and being pulled before completing two full innings. The southpaw entered Monday's contest with a 3.12 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through his first three starts, but those marks have since jumped to a 7.58 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 19 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is lined up to come Sunday against the Tigers.
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