The Red Sox and Crochet avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.8 million contract Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

There appears to be mutual interest between the Red Sox and Crochet in working out a long-term contract extension, but for now the two sides will settle for avoiding an arbitration hearing. Crochet put up a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 209:33 K:BB over 146 innings in 2024 with the White Sox in his first year as a full-time starter.