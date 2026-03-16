Crochet's scheduled start Sunday was pushed back and he will start a minor-league game Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

With five scheduled off days over the first month, the Red Sox plan to have Crochet pitch on a six-day schedule early in the season to manage his workload, per McCaffrey. Crochet said he prefers pitching every fifth day, but he is trying to be adaptable. In three spring starts, Crochet has allowed six runs in 8.2 innings with five strikeouts and a walk. "I've been working through some mechanical adjustments and I hope that that'll clean up my pitch profiles a little bit," Crochet said. "The overall shapes are very similar to where they were last year. Velocity is a little down, but that's not really something that I feel like I'm working on. Would I like to see it go up? Would I like to see it stay the same? Either (one) I'm fine with, for me, it's just pounding in the strike zone." McCaffrey writes that Crochet is lined up for one more Grapefruit League start Saturday, although that would be on normal rest after Monday's spring game.