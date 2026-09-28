Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said Monday that the team has yet to decide whether Crochet (lat) will be include on the American League Wild Card series roster versus the Yankees, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Crochet has not pitched in a competitive setting since late April, as he has been brought along slowly in his recovery from a left lat strain. He's been throwing off a mound for several weeks and resumed facing hitters last week. If Crochet is included on Boston's wild-card series roster, it will be in a bullpen role, as he is not stretched out to be used as a starting pitcher.