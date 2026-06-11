Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Strain worse than expected

Crochet said Wednesday that his lat strain "is a lot worse" than the Red Sox originally thought, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Crochet also said that he has "no idea" when he'll be cleared to begin throwing. The 26-year-old southpaw was diagnosed with a low-grade lat strain June 2 that was initially expected to keep him sidelined until at least July, though his latest comments suggest he could be in for even longer of a wait. He's slated to undergo further imaging later in the week, at which point the team will have a better idea of the true severity of his injury and possibly a rough timeline for his return to the rotation.