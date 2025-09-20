Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Strikes out nine for 17th win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crochet (17-5) earned the win against the Rays on Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.
Crochet threw just 56 of 98 pitches for strikes and gave up a run in each of his first three innings before settling in to finish with three scoreless frames. The 26-year-old has bounced back from a seven-run blowup Sep. 2 with three straight quality starts and leads the majors with 197.1 innings across 31 outings. For the season, he owns a 2.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 249:46 K:BB, and he'll try to reach the 200-inning mark for the first time in a road matchup with the Blue Jays next week.
