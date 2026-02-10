Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Tapped for Opening Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday that Crochet will start Opening Day against the Reds on March 26, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.
It's hardly a surprise the left-hander will be taking the mound first for Boston, and Cora wasted no time making it official. Crochet entrenched himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball last year, posting a 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 255:46 K:BB across 205.1 innings during the regular season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Fans 11 during Game 1 gem•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Starting Game 1•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Tosses eight scoreless vs. Toronto•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Strikes out nine for 17th win•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Matches season high in strikeouts•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Crochet: Dominant in 15th win•