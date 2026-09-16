Crochet (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Perla Paredes of MLB.com reports.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy indicated the session went well but will wait to see how Crochet responds Wednesday before determining the left-hander's next step. He's been building up his pitch count and intensity while introducing offspeed and breaking stuff during side sessions leading up to Tuesday's effort. Crochet is attempting to rejoin Boston as a reliever over the final days of the regular season.