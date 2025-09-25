Crochet (18-5) picked up the win Wednesday against Toronto, allowing three hits and striking out six without a walk across eight scoreless innings.

Crochet was dominant throughout, finishing his night by retiring the final 10 batters he faced to lock in his fourth straight victory. It marked the fourth time this season the left-hander has worked at least eight frames. Crochet also solidified his place atop MLB's strikeout leaderboard with 255 punchouts on the year. The 26-year-old closes his first regular season in Boston with a stellar 2.59 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 205.1 innings, ranking second only to Max Fried in wins while establishing himself as one of the premier arms in baseball.