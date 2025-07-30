Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Crochet won't make his next start until Monday or Tuesday versus the Royals at Fenway Park as part of a workload-management plan, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Crochet had been lined up to pitch Friday's series opener versus the Astros, but the Red Sox will instead break in a spot starter or treat that game as a bullpen day in order to afford the 26-year-old lefty some extra rest. Though he's maintained excellent health throughout his first season in Boston, Crochet is in his second year as a full-time starter and missed all of 2022 and the early part of the 2023 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. As such, the Red Sox are cognizant of not overextending Crochet, even though he hasn't yet shown any signs of wearing down as he closes in on surpassing his innings total from last season (146). The Red Sox haven't indicated that they plan on having Crochet skip additional turns through the rotation over the rest of the season, though that cold become more of a consideration if the team fades from playoff contention.