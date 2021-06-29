Richards allowed five runs on 11 hits over 5.2 innings in Monday's win over the Royals. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

All five runs against Richards came in the first two innings and they all came on homers, including a three-run shot by Carlos Santana in the first. Over his last four starts, the 33-year-old righty has been slammed with 20 runs (17 earned) over 16.2 innings, bringing his ERA to 4.96. Richards is projected to face the Athletics in Oakland this weekend.