Richards (4-3) was beaten by Atlanta on Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Richards didn't have his best stuff -- 59 strikes among 97 pitches -- but he battled to keep the Red Sox in the game. The issue wasn't Richards; it was Boston's offense. They had Charlie Morton on the ropes early but failed to take advantage. After Xander Bogaerts' two-out single in the third, the veteran right-hander mowed down the last 13 batter faced and 17-of-18 overall. Richards' next spin through the rotation comes due Monday on the road against Houston.