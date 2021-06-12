Richards allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Friday against Toronto.

The Blue Jays hit 12 balls at greater than 100 mph exit velocity off Richards, who allowed a season-high 13 baserunners in the contest. The right-hander has not won a game since May 19, a four-start span in which he's given up 29 hits and 12 walks over 22 innings. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday on the road in Atlanta.