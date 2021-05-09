Richards (2-2) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings in an 11-6 victory over the Orioles. He struck out five.

The right-hander wasn't at his sharpest, but he got more than enough run support while tossing 64 of 98 pitches for strikes. Richards has lasted seven innings in two of his last three starts, and he'll carry a 4.54 ERA and 34:15 K:BB through 35.2 innings into his next outing.