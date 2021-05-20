Richards (4-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday versus Toronto.

The right-hander gave up an RBI double to Vladimir Guerrero in the first inning and was charged with one of the runs on a two-run blast by Marcus Semien in the seventh. Richards has collected wins in four of his last five starts, and he's given up just eight runs in his last 31.2 innings. For the year, he's posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB in 48.1 innings. He's still giving up too many baserunners to be considered dominant. The 32-year-old's next start is expected to come next week versus Atlanta.