Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Richards could make his first start of the season Sunday against the Orioles or Monday against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Richards' availability for the start of the season was uncertain after he was forced to quarantine over the weekend, when he was deemed to be a close contact of reliever Matt Barnes, who tested positive for COVID-19. Barnes' test was later determined to have been a false positive, so Richards has since returned to the Red Sox after a few days away from the team. Despite the brevity of his absence, Richards could still be pushed back in the pitching schedule, as he initially appeared to be locked in to start one of the first three games of the season versus Baltimore. If Richards isn't cleared to go Sunday, Nick Pivetta would likely get the start.