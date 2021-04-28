Richards (1-2) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

Aside from a solo shot by Jeff McNeil in the second inning, Richards bullied the Mets' bats into submission, firing 70 of 93 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season. In fact, it was the first time in five trips to the mound he issued fewer than two free passes or struck out more than four batters. The right-hander will carry a 4.94 ERA and 22:13 K:BB through 23.2 innings into his next outing Sunday on the road against the Rangers.