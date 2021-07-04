Richards did not factor in the decision against Oakland on Saturday, completing five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two.

The right-hander didn't overwhelm the A's in the contest -- he induced only six swinging strikes and allowed nine baserunners -- but the start marked the first time since June 1 that Richards allowed fewer than three earned runs in a game. He exited with a one-run lead and a chance to earn a win for the first time since mid-May, but Oakland ultimately came back to pull out the win. Richards has mostly struggled this season, posting a 4.88 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 17 starts. He's tentatively slated to make his next appearance Friday at home versus Philadelphia.