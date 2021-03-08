Richards fought with his mechanics during Sunday's spring game against the Braves, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. He allowed four runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over two innings.

This was second straight labored outing for Richards, who allowed two runs and five baserunners during his first Grapefruit League outing. "Out of his delivery. Obviously we don't like the walks," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "It's a different delivery. There's a few things that [pitching coach Dave Bush] has noticed in the two outings. It's just a matter of, 'Keep working hard.' We're good with the stuff." Cora confirmed with the pitcher that there's no injury, and he said the coaching staff is just getting to know the right-hander who signed with Boston in January.