Richards tossed four innings against Atlanta on Wednesday, giving up six runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

Richards surrendered four earned runs for the second straight outing, but he was rescued from a loss in both instances by Boston's offense. Wednesday's start was his poorest since a six-run, two-inning effort in his first appearance of the campaign, as it marked the second time this season he has failed to pitch at least 4.2 frames. Richards has been mostly consistent this season, pitching five or more innings and giving up three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 14 starts. He'll try to rebound from this mediocre performance in his next start, which is expected to come on the road against Tampa Bay next week.