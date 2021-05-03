Richards didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rangers. He pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Richards endured a slow start to the season but seems to be turning things around, as he has given up one or fewer runs in three of his last four outings and also owns a 23:9 K:BB during that four-game span (21.2 innings). He's slated to take the ball next week on the road against the Orioles.