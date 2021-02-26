Richards will start Boston's second spring game Monday against Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora mapped out the first two games of spring with Nathan Eovaldi set to throw Sunday followed by Richards. These two are expected to occupy spots in the rotation, but once the regular season drops, Eduardo Rodriguez is considered the team's No. 1 pitcher.
