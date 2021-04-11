Richards allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings in Saturdays' 6-4 extra-inning win over Baltimore. He did not factor in the decision.

Richards gave up back-to-back home runs in the first inning, surrendering a 2-0 lead the Red Sox took in the top half of the inning. He then navigated around runners on base in three of the following four innings, an acceptable bounceback performance after he allowed six runs, seven hits and two walks over two innings in his first start, also against the Orioles. He's scheduled to pitch Thursday on the road against Minnesota.