Richards allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over two innings in Monday's game against the Braves.

Richards labored through the first inning, in which the Braves did all their damage. They could have done more, but the Red Sox rolled the inning after Richards threw 23 pitches. The right-hander settled down in the second frame, retiring the side in order on seven pitches. Richards, who is projected to serve as Boston's No. 3 starter, told Ian Browne of MLB.com that he was too mechanical in the first inning before being more aggressive in the second.