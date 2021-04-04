Richards allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over two innings of work in a loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

The righty did not have his best stuff in his Red Sox debut, getting lit up by the Orioles lineup. The 32-year-old was pulled after being unable to record an out in the third inning. After returning to form in 2020, it is worth monitoring whether Richards will be able to maintain his spot in the Red Sox rotation. His next opportunity to take the rubber will be on Saturday against the Orioles again.