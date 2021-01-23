Richards signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Richards was in active discussions with Boston recently, and the two sides were able to reach an agreement, pending a physical. The right-hander lost out on his spot in the starting rotation with the Padres in 2020 and posted a 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 51.1 innings across 14 appearances (10 starts) during the regular season. Richards should compete for a rotation spot with his new club heading into the 2021 campaign.
