Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Richards isn't scheduled to work in the immediate future, making it uncertain when the right-hander might make his 2021 debut, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Cora was intentionally vague about his plans for Richards, leading Koch to speculate that the right-hander may be one of the eight Red Sox players currently in isolation due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. At this point, only reliever Matt Barnes is known to have tested positive for the virus, so Richards could still be on the track for the Opening Day roster if he's testing negative and is able to clear the protocol in relatively short order. Richards looked to be on track to pitch in the Red Sox's season-opening three-game series with the Orioles next weekend, but Tanner Houck or Nick Pivetta could be called upon to make a spot start in Richards' stead if he's unable to go for the second or third game.