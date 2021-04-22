Richards (0-2) took the loss against Toronto on Wednesday, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits and six walks while striking out two.

Richards gave up only one extra-base hit in the outing, but he was brought down by his own wildness. The right-hander walked six, hit a batter, uncorked a wild pitch and threw only 48 of 92 pitches for strikes. The end result was four earned runs and Richards' second loss. The veteran now has an unappealing 6.48 ERA and 12:13 K:BB over 16.2 innings this season. He'll look to turn things around Sunday at Texas in his next scheduled start.